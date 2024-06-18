American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW) Short Interest Update

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

American Oncology Network Stock Up 19.6 %

Shares of AONCW stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.28. 599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,814. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25. American Oncology Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oncology services in the United States. The company provides various services to patients, including laboratory services for routine and specialized testing; in-house professional and technical pathology services with complete, accurate and timely pathology reports; in-house specialty pharmacy services with patient education, financial assistance, and 24/7 patient assistance; and care management support services including nutrition guidance.

