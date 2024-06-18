Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $304.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,426. The company has a market capitalization of $163.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.44 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.85.

Read Our Latest Report on AMGN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.