Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Raised by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Amgen were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.44. The stock had a trading volume of 283,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $162.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.82. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.44 and a twelve month high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.85.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

