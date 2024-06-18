Analysts Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target at $15.48

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,522,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,911 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,238.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,110,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 87,612 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,759,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $869.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.16 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

