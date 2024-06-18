Analysts Set Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price at $3.29

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.29.

SFIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,994,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,932,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 673.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 516,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 449,948 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,856,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,204,000 after buying an additional 231,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.98.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

