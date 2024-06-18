Analyzing Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) & First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Foundation and Southside Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $623.04 million 0.52 -$199.06 million ($3.66) -1.56 Southside Bancshares $395.58 million 1.98 $86.69 million $2.69 9.62

Southside Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Foundation. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southside Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 1 0 1 3.00 Southside Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Foundation and Southside Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

First Foundation presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Southside Bancshares has a consensus price target of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.17%. Given First Foundation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Southside Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

First Foundation has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. First Foundation pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares pays out 53.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Foundation and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation -32.44% 1.11% 0.08% Southside Bancshares 19.79% 10.80% 1.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of First Foundation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats First Foundation on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. The company also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, it offers investment management and financial planning services; financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services; and treasury management services, such as bill pay, check/payee/ACH positive pay, wire origination, internal and external transfers, account reconciliation reporting, mobile deposit, lockbox, cash vault services and merchant processing. Further, the company provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. It operates through a network of branch offices and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration of irrevocable, revocable, and testamentary trusts, estate administration, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides retirement and employee benefit accounts, including plans and profit sharing plans; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services. The company offers various banking services through branches, drive-thru facilities, automated teller machines, and interactive teller machines. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

