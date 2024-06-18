Ankr (ANKR) Price Reaches $0.0292 on Top Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $291.61 million and $20.91 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008808 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,446.37 or 1.00020073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012408 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005119 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00080532 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03408895 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 314 active market(s) with $8,675,391.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

