Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.80. 1,859,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,126,766. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.05. The company has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $55.03.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

