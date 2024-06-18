Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $496,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TT traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.76. The stock had a trading volume of 344,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $182.96 and a one year high of $339.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

