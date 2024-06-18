Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,337,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,714,750,000 after purchasing an additional 585,049 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,271 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,122,370,000 after acquiring an additional 787,608 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,434,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,062,148,000 after acquiring an additional 243,210 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $979,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.86. The company had a trading volume of 692,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,265. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.90. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

