Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $38,444,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $4,517,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.56. 262,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.90. The company has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

