Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 105 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,010,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.39. 2,701,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,613,152. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.