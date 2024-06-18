Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 4,621 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,150 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.14. 619,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,576. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $80.15 and a one year high of $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.97. The company has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

