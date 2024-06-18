Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $5.86.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.