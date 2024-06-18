Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO) Trading 0.7% Higher

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.74 and last traded at $37.68. 120,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.43.

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $918.64 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF during the first quarter worth $169,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF during the first quarter worth $4,404,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 365,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 59,304 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 6,456.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 503,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 496,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,040,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,486,000 after acquiring an additional 85,611 shares in the last quarter.

About Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF

The Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (ACIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large cap equities as well as corresponding options collars for those constituents. ACIO was launched on Jul 10, 2019 and is managed by Aptus.

