Arbitrum (ARB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.24 Billion

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $2.24 billion and approximately $430.42 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,896,440,329 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,896,440,329 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.79916707 USD and is down -12.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 930 active market(s) with $401,491,239.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

