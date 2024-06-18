Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.17

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.17 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02), with a volume of 108310016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.82 ($0.02).

Arc Minerals Stock Down 27.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.21 million, a PE ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arc Minerals

In related news, insider Nick von Schirnding acquired 1,112,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £22,246.94 ($28,268.03). 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arc Minerals

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

