ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.85.

Several research firms recently commented on ARX. Cormark raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean William Stuart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.51, for a total transaction of C$255,100.00. In other news, Senior Officer Sean William Stuart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.51, for a total transaction of C$255,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Lisa Ann Olsen sold 26,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.28, for a total transaction of C$662,473.81. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,836 shares of company stock valued at $3,222,500. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$24.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$17.07 and a 1-year high of C$26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.96.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.9710258 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

