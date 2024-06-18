Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Short Interest Update

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the May 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,496.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rami Elghandour sold 23,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $1,548,839.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,183.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,102,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,496.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,855 shares of company stock valued at $43,576,340 over the last 90 days. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Arcellx by 5.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Arcellx by 21.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcellx by 8.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Arcellx by 8.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Arcellx by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Arcellx Stock Performance

ACLX stock opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.30. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 0.23.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

