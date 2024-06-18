Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0604 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $60.38 million and $10.19 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00040322 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.