Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 793,600 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the May 15th total of 697,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.45 price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Stock Down 2.3 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Argo Blockchain by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Argo Blockchain by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,684,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 876,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

ARBK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. 28,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,321. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $73.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter. Argo Blockchain had a negative net margin of 54.06% and a negative return on equity of 4,172.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

