Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AY. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ AY opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $242.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 386.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,826,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,487,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 448,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 261,825 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 990,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 241,417 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,103,000. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

