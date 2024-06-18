ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,800 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 422,300 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 121,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATNI shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ATN International in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get ATN International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATN International

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ATN International

In other ATN International news, Chairman Michael T. Prior bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.88 per share, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 523,026 shares in the company, valued at $10,397,756.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 64.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ATN International by 498.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in ATN International by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ATN International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in ATN International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 595,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International Trading Down 0.5 %

ATN International stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.08. 49,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,263. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.56.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $186.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. On average, analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATN International

(Get Free Report)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.