Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Trading Down 3.5%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:AUPH) shares traded down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.76. 4,611,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,906% from the average session volume of 229,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.37.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

