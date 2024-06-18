Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Increased by General Partner Inc.

General Partner Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 80.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP remained flat at $244.96 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,857. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.