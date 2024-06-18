Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $230.43

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $230.43 and last traded at $227.04, with a volume of 499615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $228.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.62.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 51.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $33,730.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $33,730.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $500,100.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,489.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 24,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

