AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 20th

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Thursday, June 20th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, June 20th.
AVROBIO Stock Performance
Shares of AVRO stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.
AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of AVROBIO
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Aldebaran Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the third quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the third quarter worth $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.
About AVROBIO
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies to treat rare diseases in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.
