Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $63.11 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $5.64 or 0.00008733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $823.64 million and $63.11 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010768 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,577.50 or 0.99965074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012233 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005238 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000762 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00080044 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,995,896 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,982,254.89443797 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.86603538 USD and is down -10.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 461 active market(s) with $69,850,348.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

