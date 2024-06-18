B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,088 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

CALF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.19. 3,659,466 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.