B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 26,650 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,650 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.53. 14,158,974 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.86. The company has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

