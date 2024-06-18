B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 18,979 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pan American Silver worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 455.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 446.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

NYSE:PAAS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,723,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,326. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.96%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.