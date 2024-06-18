B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS ICVT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.18. The stock had a trading volume of 158,554 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.94.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1539 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

