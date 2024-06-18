B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,253 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,747,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in American Express by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $449,521,000 after purchasing an additional 919,337 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1,313.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,440,210,000 after purchasing an additional 714,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,202,000 after purchasing an additional 667,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of American Express by 969.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 602,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $112,910,000 after acquiring an additional 546,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $3.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.35. 2,426,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,699. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $244.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.30.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

