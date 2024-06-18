B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,989 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,197,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,776,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,220.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,420,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $44.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,790,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,651,872. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.60.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

