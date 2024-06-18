B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 65,340 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 887.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,340 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.
JEPQ stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,978,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,427. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $55.32. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average of $52.30.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
