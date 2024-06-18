B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.08. The stock had a trading volume of 582,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,609. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average is $58.41. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $63.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.