B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0249 per share on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Stock Performance
Shares of BOLSY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 232,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,921. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $10.00.
B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Company Profile
