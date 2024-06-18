Ball (NYSE:BALL) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.42 and last traded at $63.17. Approximately 2,794,654 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,887,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.44.

BALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.08.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,372,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ball by 114.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,347,000 after buying an additional 2,162,167 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,526,000 after buying an additional 1,645,909 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Ball by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,527,000 after acquiring an additional 998,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,527,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,406,000 after acquiring an additional 833,494 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

