Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Down 11.5% in May

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,376.0 days.

Bâloise Stock Performance

BLHEF stock opened at $164.93 on Tuesday. Bâloise has a twelve month low of $142.15 and a twelve month high of $166.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.18 and its 200-day moving average is $156.74.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

