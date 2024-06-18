Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Down 11.5% in May

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,376.0 days.
Bâloise Stock Performance
BLHEF stock opened at $164.93 on Tuesday. Bâloise has a twelve month low of $142.15 and a twelve month high of $166.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.18 and its 200-day moving average is $156.74.
About Bâloise
