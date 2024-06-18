BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Has $4.22 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after buying an additional 4,665,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,152,000 after buying an additional 3,679,918 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,661,000 after buying an additional 3,294,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.10. The stock had a trading volume of 982,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,490. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $269.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

