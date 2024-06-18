BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.58. 776,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,794. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.12. The stock has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

