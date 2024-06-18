Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,342 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.53. 26,117,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,893,602. The firm has a market cap of $309.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.