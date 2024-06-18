Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) CEO Purchases $24,529.33 in Stock

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) CEO Curtis C. Simard acquired 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $24,529.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,537.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Up 1.2 %

BHB stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.99. 33,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.73. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 19.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 734,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 130,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

