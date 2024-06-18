Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (BEMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Stock Performance

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities stock opened at GBX 572.76 ($7.28) on Tuesday. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 425 ($5.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 580 ($7.37). The stock has a market cap of £67.59 million, a PE ratio of 57,000.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 548.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 523.53.

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Company Profile

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

