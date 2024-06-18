Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Up 18.8% in May

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 372,200 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 313,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Bel Fuse stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,007. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 4.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

