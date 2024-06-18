Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Gap Down to $84.06

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.06, but opened at $82.32. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $84.03, with a volume of 1,357 shares trading hands.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) by 161.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bel Fuse worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

