Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 280 ($3.56) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 237 ($3.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRST

Crest Nicholson Stock Performance

Crest Nicholson Cuts Dividend

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 248.20 ($3.15) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £637.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,545.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.33. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 152.70 ($1.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 255 ($3.24). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 212.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 210.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24,285.71%.

Insider Activity at Crest Nicholson

In other news, insider Martyn Clark sold 10,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.18), for a total transaction of £25,867.50 ($32,868.49). 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.