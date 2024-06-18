Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Short Interest Update

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Bespoke Extracts Trading Up 101.3 %

OTCMKTS BSPK opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. Bespoke Extracts has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Bespoke Extracts Company Profile

Bespoke Extracts, Inc provides hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers CBD formulations, including manuka honey and in the form of lotions and balms. It offers its products through its direct to consumers e-commerce store bespokeextracts.com. The company was formerly known as DiMi Telematics International, Inc and changed its name to Bespoke Extracts, Inc in March 2017.

