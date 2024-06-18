Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Short Interest Update

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Bespoke Extracts Trading Up 101.3 %
OTCMKTS BSPK opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. Bespoke Extracts has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.00.
Bespoke Extracts Company Profile
