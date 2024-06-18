Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Short Interest Up 15.1% in May

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 752,200 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the May 15th total of 653,400 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 203,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $1,824,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 4.8 %

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $295.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.11. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $431.79.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

