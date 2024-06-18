BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Down 11.1% in May

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 741,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BioNTech stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.27. 896,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,784. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.67. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $85.21 and a 12 month high of $125.83.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in BioNTech by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,056,000 after purchasing an additional 86,343 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,735,000 after purchasing an additional 131,490 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,984,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in BioNTech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,548,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,526,000 after buying an additional 35,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in BioNTech by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 943,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

